Congress President Poll Results: Mallikarjun Kharge defeats Shashi Tharoor by over 6,000 votes

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today won the party’s presidential polls, making him the first non-Gandhi part president in over two decades. He defeated party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor by over 6,000 votes. Kharge received 7,897 of the total 9,385 votes, and his opponent, Shashi Tharoor, trailed behind with 1,072 votes. Kharge will now replace interim president Sonia Gandhi, who has led the party since 2019.