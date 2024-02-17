Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video-conferencing in alleged liquor scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court through video-conferencing seeking exemption from physical appearance for the day as the Budget session in the Delhi Assembly is going on. Kejriwal was to appear the court under the summons issued to him on a complaint filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for non-appearance before the agency.

Kejriwal has so far skipped five summons issued by the ED for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Appearing via videoconferencing, Delhi CM Kejriwal told the court that due to the confidence motion discussion in the assembly and the ongoing budget session, he could not physically appear before the court. The court has now listed the matter for March 16.

The ED had moved the court after Arvind Kejriwal skipped five summonses by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case. Earlier this week, the ED issued its sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning. He has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.

At the Delhi Assembly

On Saturday, the motion will be discussed in the Delhi assembly in the presence of ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri since seven of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly interfering during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said the motion was necessary given an alleged bid by the BJP to destabilise his government. But Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has denied charges.

Tabling the motion, Kejriwal said, “A few days ago, two MLAs came to me and said that they had been approached by the BJP and were told that we are going to arrest your Chief Minister in a few days… that we have already contacted and convinced 21 MLAs to leave the party… we are also in touch with others.”

