Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP sweeps West Delhi

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: In the West Delhi region which has a total of 42 seats, AAP is leading (and won) 30 seats while 11 have gone to BJP. Congress is currently leading on 1 seat.

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun at AAP headquarters as AAP has won 106 seats so far and leading in 26 other wards. With this, it is set to end the historic 15-year term of BJP in the Delhi MCD.

While the early trends suggested a close contest between the BJP and AAP, a clear picture has begun coming up now with AAP leading in the contest.

The counting for the votes began at 8 am on Wednesday amid tight security. The high-stake election to the 250 wards of the MCD, the first since the merger, was held on December 4.

Exit polls had earlier predicted an AAP victory in the MCD polls.

