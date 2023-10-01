'Do not trust the rumour mills': Ghulam Nabi Azad denies interest in J-K Lt Governor post

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has ruled out the possibility of his appointment as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a public rally, Azad said that he is neither looking for employment nor interested in becoming the Lieutenant Governor. He said that he is a politician and his focus is on serving the people.

"I will request people not to trust the rumour mills, which are working in overdrive. There is a fresh rumour here that Ghulam Nabi Azad is going to be the next LG. I have not come (to JK) looking for a job; I want to serve the people," Azad said at a public rally on Sunday.

Azad, who left Congress and founded the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), claimed that some people were attempting to convey the idea that he was seeking rehabilitation. Speaking at a party gathering, he further denied that he returned to JK politics at the BJP's request.

Azad's statement comes amid speculation that he is being considered for the post of Lieutenant Governor. The speculation has been fueled by the fact that Azad has met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on several occasions in recent months.

However, Azad has made it clear that he is not interested in the post. He said that he is happy with his current role as a politician and that he does not want to take up any government position.

Speaking at a public rally, Azad stated that unemployment and inflation were two major issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir, and he called for rapid action to address them.

"Unemployment is on the rise. There are no jobs. The government is advertising posts, but interviews are not held. Educated youth have no jobs, and their parents have exhausted their savings on their education,” the former chief minister said.

Azad called the repeal of Article 370, which removed Jammu and Kashmir's unique status, a "great mistake."

"In the last nine years, another great mistake was made - Article 370 and Article 35A were removed. This mistake pushed us further back. There was uncertainty about whether the land would stay with us or not," he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad served as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008. He also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2021.

