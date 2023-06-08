EAM Jaishankar condemns Canada for Brampton float on Indira Gandhi’s assassination, calls it 'votebank politics'

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday slammed Canada government’s apparent tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements on its homeground after visuals of a parade float in Brampton depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi surfaced on the internet.

A six-second clip was shared on Twitter by one Balraj Deol who said that the float was part of a 5 km-long parade in the Canadian city on June 4, just two days before the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6.

Reacting to the development, Jaishankar said: “India fails to understand why Canada gives space to separatists and extremists, other than vote bank politics.”

At a press briefing in Delhi, Jaishankar said: “Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this… I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada.”

“If you look at their history, you would imagine that they would learn their history and they wouldn’t like to repeat that history,” he said.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada; says, "...I think there is a bigger issue involved...Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do… pic.twitter.com/VsNP82T1Fb — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

India has formally expressed its disappointment on the issue to the Canadian government on Wednesday. India’s High Commission in Ottawa sent a formal note to Global Affairs Canada (GAC), describing the occurrence as “not acceptable”.

Canadian High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay came on record to condemn the depiction of Indira Gandhi's assassination at the Brampton event, saying that there is “no place for hate or glorification of violence in Canada”.

The Congress party has also condemned the incident and demanded Jaishankar to take it up with the Canadian government.

“As an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of IndiraGandhi,” Congress leader Milind Deora posted on social media.

Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh too said: “I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities”.

I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities. https://t.co/LrketZk9OS — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 8, 2023

There are over 622,000 foreign students in Canada, with Indians numbering 217,410 as of December 31, 2021, according to figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

