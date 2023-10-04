ED conducts searches at premises linked to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, the premises of several others close to the MP were also searched in the case.

Sanjay Singh's name was mentioned in the chargesheet filed in the liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED. "The department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he gets clearance," he said, according to an India Today report.

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that the probe agency has targeted their Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

"Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said, as per PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the raids at Sanjay Singh's house.

"The only dependent allies BJP has in NDA fold are ED, IT, CBI. What a fall for these agencies to reduce their credibility to become a tool for those in power. Condemn the raids being carried out at Sanjay Singh Jis home, it’s nothing but intimidation tactics," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Sanjay Singh had demanded a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group. US-based firm Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group has denied all allegations.

