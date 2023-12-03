'Give youth a chance, look at Revanth Reddy,' say netizens to Rahul Gandhi after losses in MP, Rajasthan

With Congress' old guard getting trounced in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections, netizens said Rahul Gandhi should give youth a bigger say in the national party.
Both Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot couldn't deliver the goods for Congress as results on Sunday showed Bharatiya Janata Party's stronghold on the people's psyche in these states.
With trends suggesting BJP's clean sweep in MP and Rajasthan, social media users urged Rahul Gandhi to put youth at the forefront ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.
"Congress needs to have a separate policy in handling the Hindi heartland – It needs to be dealt with accordingly," said one X user as the party emerged victorious in Telangana. The southern state was the consolation for Congress.
The Congress’ plans to wrest power from the BJP in MP were shattered as the grand old party has managed to surge ahead in only 65 of the 230 seats in the assembly.
The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 76 seats and leading in 41, while the Congress won from 43 constituencies and was leading in 24.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today