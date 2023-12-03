'Give youth a chance, look at Revanth Reddy,' say netizens to Rahul Gandhi after losses in MP, Rajasthan

With Congress' old guard getting trounced in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections, netizens said Rahul Gandhi should give youth a bigger say in the national party.

Both Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot couldn't deliver the goods for Congress as results on Sunday showed Bharatiya Janata Party's stronghold on the people's psyche in these states.

With trends suggesting BJP's clean sweep in MP and Rajasthan, social media users urged Rahul Gandhi to put youth at the forefront ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Remove Sonia-Rahul & bring fwd 'youth' leaders like Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor.



But they never do, so they never win.



Karnataka was won despite Congress 'high command' & they tried their best to lose it there as well. — այմանամ (@aaymanam) December 3, 2023

#MPElections2023 @INCIndia is loosing because you had wrong man for the job. #Kamalnath was the wrong choice not the only choice. Forget about youth Congress and it's leadership if you can't given any support 😔 Shameful!!

Moye Moye ho gaya Rahul ka — Beytal 🥭 (@navyogita) December 3, 2023

This election results shows that Congress should make youth as front like Sachin Pilot.

Like agression factor of DK SHIVKUMAR works in Karntaka... @priyankagandhi @SachinPilot @rahul — Gaurav Jariwala🇮🇳 (@gaurav_017) December 3, 2023

Rahul bhaiya youth ko mauka de iss baar😭😭😭😭😭 — Billu Mausi (@NilutpalBordol9) December 3, 2023

"Congress needs to have a separate policy in handling the Hindi heartland – It needs to be dealt with accordingly," said one X user as the party emerged victorious in Telangana. The southern state was the consolation for Congress.

My Assessment - Election Result.

I am not a political expert. Postpartum or towards the result. Citizens have given a clear mandate towards the #Congress yet again in #Madhyapradesh @IYC @INCMP .



Congrats to the #BJP for winning the election.



Leadership: Rahul has been… — Premanand Johnson (@PremanandJohns5) December 3, 2023

Congress leadership should shift from old to youth. When 70% of this country is youth now.#Congress #ElectionResults @INCIndia — SAJEER AHAMMED سجير أحمد (@sjrahd) December 3, 2023

The Congress’ plans to wrest power from the BJP in MP were shattered as the grand old party has managed to surge ahead in only 65 of the 230 seats in the assembly.

The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 76 seats and leading in 41, while the Congress won from 43 constituencies and was leading in 24.