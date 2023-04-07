Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, criticizes Congress leadership

Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday after sending a one-line resignation letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reddy joined the BJP in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the Delhi headquarters and criticised the Congress leadership for not accepting people's verdict and making course corrections.

"They think that they are always correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong," he said, adding that, "There is a saying- 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listen to anyone's advice'."

"They want authority to control but don't want to work hard or take any responsibility," said the four-time former MLA, who had quit the Congress last month.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appreciated the former Andhra CM's decision to be associated with the BJP and said, "He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for the BJP in Andhra Pradesh."

Reddy’s family had a six-decade long association with the Congress and he never thought of leaving the party in the first place.

He further mentioned that Congress is getting ruined in all states and its high command does not even interact with others or take their opinion.

Reddy contrasted the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984 and lauded the ruling party's leaders led by Modi for their hard work and commitment towards the nation.

Talking about BJP, he said that the party has clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decisions is the hallmark of the government.

