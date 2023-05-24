Golden ‘Sengol’ will be reintroduced in the new Parliament, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 and also announced the reintroduction of ‘Sengol’.

“The new Parliament building has been constructed in record time and the PM will felicitate and honour 60,000 workers who built it. The new Parliament building shows PM Modi’s long-term vision,” said Amit Shah.

Shah also announced that a golden ‘Sengol’ will be reintroduced in the parliament.

He noted that the golden ‘Sengol’ is a significant historical symbol of independence as it signifies the transfer of power from the British to the Indians.

“A historical event is repeating itself. It is called Sengol in Tamil. It is historical with wealth. It is related to the tradition of the country. Sengol is a cultural heritage,” said Shah at a press conference on the completion of PM Modi-led government’s nine years.

The home minister also said that the historic spectre was first used by Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14,1947, when the transfer of power took place from the British.

“This incident is related to August 14, 1947. This Sengol has played an important role in history. However, it did not come to our notice for so many years. Nehru accepted it from the Britishers on August 14, 1947,” said Shah.

