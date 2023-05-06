'Heroes fall, every single day': Priyanka Chaturvedi responds to Sourav Ganguly's comment on wrestlers' protest

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP on Saturday criticised Sourav Ganguly's statement on the protest of wrestlers where he said that he does not know enough about it but hopes that it will get resolved soon. " Let them fight their battle," he said.

To which, Chaturvedi tweeted, "The heroes fall, every single day. Now I get the reason for the silence of those who should be speaking up- its not our battle so why take a stand."

They will come for you too someday, hope there would be enough people left to speak for you. https://t.co/695k2H4rWh — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 5, 2023

"They will come for you too someday, hope there would be enough people left to speak for you," Rajya Sabha MP added.

"Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," Ganguly had earlier said at a press briefing.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

Two FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP.

Last Sunday, wrestlers resumed their protest over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The top wrestlers demanded the Centre to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief.

