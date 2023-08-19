'Hold G20 event in Manipur and prove…': Akhilesh Yadav's challenge to BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a G20 event in Manipur and prove that the state is "okay".

While speaking at the Aaj Tak G20 Summit, Yadav questioned why, if the situation in Manipur is returning to normal, as indicated by the Centre, no G20 event is being hosted there.

Addressing the ‘G20 ka Chunav Connection’ session, Akhilesh Yadav asked, “There were so many G20 events held in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country, but why was no event held in Manipur?”

“If the BJP wants to take advantage of these events, the party should sponsor them. Why is the government, why are the taxpayers sponsoring it? The government is saying the situation is all okay in Manipur, then they should hold a G20 event in Manipur,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav stated that they had "no problems with events taking place in Delhi, but Manipur is a major issue right now."

“If you are saying that a state in the nation is doing okay, then why is no G20 event being held there? The BJP should hold a G20 event in Manipur and show to the world that the situation is okay.” he asked again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently referred to the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (characterised by arrogance) in a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc. Akhilesh Yadav responded to PM Modi's remark by saying, "Jo INDIA ko ghamandia kahe, woh khud ghamandia hai (Those who call INDIA ghamandia are themselves arrogant)."

When asked about the ruling BJP's allegations of parivarvaad (dynastic politics) and corruption directed against opposition party leaders, Akhilesh Yadav responded, "Is Jyotiraditya Scindia not part of dynastic politics? The state that I come from, Yogi Adityanath became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister due to parivarvaad. I mentioned just two names, but I can give you a list."

"MPs are elected, not nominated," he explained. "We can grant candidates tickets, but they are elected by the people."

“The BJP should not try to hide its faults. The biggest parivarvaad party in India today is BJP,” Akhilesh Yadav added.

