IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in these four states till July 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said an intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over south Peninsular India and north Maharashtra till July 6 and over Gujarat till July 8. The central weather forecasting agency issued heavy rain alerts for several districts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal till July 8.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Southern India during the next three days. It also predicted isolated 'extremely heavy rainfall' over north Kerala and Coastal and ghat areas of south interior Karnataka on July 4. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for six districts of Kerala and Karnataka.

In Kerala, a red alert has been issued for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod; while in Karnataka, an alert has been issued for Uttar Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshin Kannada on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for 12 districts of Kerala and a 'yellow' alert for one - Kollam. For Karnataka, the weather office has issued an 'orange' alert for six districts - Belgaum, Uttar Kannada, Bellary, Shimoga, Chikmagalur, and Dakshin Kannada.

In the western region, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Goa and Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next five days and over Gujarat on July 6 and 7.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 5th and 6th July and over Gujarat on 7th July," the IMD said.

For Gujarat, the IMD has issued a 'red alert' for three districts - Amreli, Gir Somnath, and Valsad - and a 'yellow alert' for Surat, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Botad, and Surendranagar for July 7.

In the northern part, heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next five days. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy showers till July 6, and Punjab and Haryana till July 8. East Rajasthan is likely to see heavy rainfall from July 5 to 8 and West Rajasthan on July 7 and 8.

In the east and adjoining Northeast India, 'fairly widespread' to 'isolated heavy' rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha during the next five days. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur are also expected to witness heavy rainfall during the next three days.

