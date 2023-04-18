Indian High Commission in UK attack case: NIA takes over probe, pro-Khalistani activists to be investigated 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the attack by pro-Khalistan activists on the Indian High Commission in the UK. The central agency filed an FIR in the case on the Home Ministry’s orders and began its probe, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The NIA took over the case from Delhi Police. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Home Ministry decided to hand over the case to the NIA after a meeting with the UK representatives last week.

The Union Home Ministry had a meeting with the UK government representatives last week about the protests at the Indian mission in London. Khalistani activities and protests were also discussed during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla led the dialogue on the Indian side while Permanent Secretary of Home Office Sir Matthew Rycroft led the UK delegation. India asked Britain to keep a close watch on Khalistani activities in their countries.

The Indian delegation also said that Khalistani supporters were plotting terror activities against India. India also raised concerns over the misuse of the UK’s asylum policy by Khalistanis to aid and abet terror activities in India. India also called for enhanced monitoring of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK.

The Indian tricolour was pulled down from the Indian High Commission’s building in the UK last month by a group of pro-Khalistan protestors who were waving Khalistan flags and calling for the release of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh. The protestors also abused Indian officials inside the High Commission.

