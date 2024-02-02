Jharkhand: Champai Soren to take oath today as CM after Hemant Soren's arrest

Jharkhand political crisis: Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will be taking oath as the next chief minister of the state. Late on Thursday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Champai Soren to take charge of the government, almost 24 hours after the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren in an alleged money laundering case. As per news reports, Champai Soren will be asked to prove his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

Champai Soren wrote a letter to the Governor asking him to allow him to take oath.

"There is no government (in the state) for 18 hours. There is a situation of confusion. Being the constitutional head, we expect you will soon take steps for the formation of a popular government," read his letter to the Governor.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance of Jharkhand has 47 MLAs in the 81-member house, where the majority mark is 41. At present, 43 MLAs are backing Champai Soren. The BJP has 25 MLAs and the All Jharkhand Students Union has three. The remaining seats are divided between the NCP and a Left party (one each) and there are three independent MLAs.

After meeting the Governor, Champai Soren said: "We have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect the number will reach 46-47... so there is no problem. Our 'gathbandhan' (alliance), is very strong".

The ruling party has released a video in which 43 legislators were present to show the coalition strength in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Earlier, the plan of JMM-led coalition MLAs to fly to Telangana from Ranchi amid a political crisis in Jharkhand was cancelled as the chartered planes hired for it could not take off due to poor visibility.

Leaders of the coalition said shifting the legislators to Hyderabad was needed to prevent any poaching attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former CM Hemant Soren was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening following his meeting with the Governor and his submission of resignation from his position. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused him of being involved in a land scam worth Rs 600 crore and the subsequent money laundering activities associated with it.

