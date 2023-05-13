Karnataka Election Result 2023: Congress' lead a result of Bharat Jodo Yatra? Here's what Twitter users say

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: More than four hours have passed since the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly election began and the early trends have pretty much summed up how the rest of day is likely to shape up.

As per the latest ECI data, Congress gets 42.93% vote share, BJP gets 36.17% vote share while JDS receives 12.97% vote share.

With the early trends, party workers have begun celebrating the verdict of the public.

#WATCH | Congress party workers celebrate at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru as the Congress party surges ahead and crosses halfway mark in #KaranatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/BNf6zZ78BY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Here's how Twitter is reacting to the early trends

Many Twitter users recalled Bharat Jodo Yatra conducted by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi last year, and said that the party's destiny started changing from there which is being reflected today.

"#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 Remember Karnataka few months back? It all started from here.. #BharatJodoYatra," a user wrote.

"Story of Karnataka: The first major impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra done by Rahul Gandhi," said another.

"This rally changed the course of Karnataka," stated another.

#KarnatakaElectionResults2023



Remember Karnataka few months back? It all started from here ..#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳✊🫂♥️ pic.twitter.com/u8O4VKuDEF — Bhavika Kapoor ✋ (@BhavikaKapoor5) May 13, 2023

Story of Karnataka :



The first major impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra done by Rahul Gandhi.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/W9YXI4NsF4 — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) May 13, 2023

This rally changed the course of Karnataka#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/r1kfJkXx0e — Gokul Pandit (@_gokulpandit_) May 13, 2023

Another said, "A very very big thanks to modi ji for actively campaigning in Bengaluru and giving Congress a one-sided lead in Bengaluru as well as the whole of Karnataka. No more Modi power, its start of the decline."

"Karnataka has voted for a better future. Congress is leading in Karnataka," a user stated.

A Very very big thanks to modi ji for actively campaigning in bengaluru and giving Congress a one sided lead in bengaluru as well as the whole of karnataka.



No more Modi power, its start of the decline.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/lOy5kbJUlv — Yash Bohra_INC (@bohrayashsrtian) May 13, 2023

Karnataka has voted for a better future.

Congress is leading in Karnataka. #KarnatakaElectionResults2023#CongressWinning150 pic.twitter.com/DOlZVZzlOe — Nitin Proch🇮🇳 (@ProchNitin) May 13, 2023

Here's how Congress party leaders reacted:

Reacting to counting trends that showed the Congress in the lead in Karnataka assembly polls, Sachin Pilot said Kannadigas had rejected the corrupt BJP government.

"Congress has the majority. We will have a thumping victory. The slogan of "40% commission government" given by us, was accepted by the public. It was a major issue raised by us to defeat BJP. People accepted it and gave majority to the Congress,” Pilot said, as quoted by ANI.

Speaking to India Today TV, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Devotees of Lord Hanuman have given a befitting response to PM Modi.”

"It is certain that Congress will form the government in Karnataka. BJP will attempt to strike a deal with MLAs of other parties and independent candidates," Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath told ANI.

