Landmark 'One Nation One Election' committee gears up for debut meeting under former President Ram Nath Kovind

The inaugural meeting of the 'One Nation One Election' committee, established to scrutinise this policy, is scheduled for September 23. The former President, Ram Nath Kovind, will preside over this committee.

Previously, the government had announced an eight-member high-level committee with the primary task of assessing the feasibility of conducting synchronised elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. The committee's members include Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and NK Singh, former Finance Commission chairman.

The committee will begin its work immediately, focusing on delivering recommendations promptly. Additional members of the panel consist of Subhash C Kashyap, former Lok Sabha Secretary General, Harish Salve, a senior advocate, and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will participate in committee meetings as a special invitee, while Niten Chandra, Legal Affairs Secretary, will serve as the panel's secretary.

The committee's mandate extends to the examination and proposal of specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and any other relevant laws and regulations necessitating modifications for the realisation of simultaneous elections.

Furthermore, the committee will investigate whether these constitutional amendments would necessitate ratification by the states.

Additionally, the committee will delve into and provide recommendations for potential scenarios, such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion, defections, or any other events that may arise in the context of simultaneous elections.

