Manipur viral video: Capital punishment will be considered for culprits, says CM Biren Singh

Reacting strongly over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government was considering capital punishment for the perpetrators.

Tension mounted in violence-hit Manipur after a two-months old video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

"My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday," Singh tweeted. He further added that after taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

The Chief Minister also said that there is no place for such heinous acts in the society. "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment," he stated.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that those guilty will not be spared. He said, "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women, on Thursday tweeted, "NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action."

Earlier, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video who informed her that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.

It may be noted that more than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

