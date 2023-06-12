'Minor fight': Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis debunks ‘lathicharge on pilgrims’ report

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied reports about the alleged lathicharge on ‘warkari’ pilgrims by the police in Pune’s Alandi town. Warkaris are devotees of Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Fadnavis said a minor fight broke out between the devotees and the police.

He was quoted as saying by PTI: “There was no lathicharge on the warkari community”. The incident occurred when devotees were trying to enter the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town.

"We learned from last year's stampede-like situation at the same place (Alandi) and tried giving a few number of the entry pass to various groups. It was decided to issue 75 passes to each group that participates in the pilgrimage," said Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra deputy CM added some 400-500 youths insisted to participate in the pilgrimage and did not follow the rules about restricted allotment of passes. He added they broke barricades and some police personnel got injured while trying to stop these youths.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey stated some local youth tried to enter the procession forcefully, leading to an altercation with the police. He added the police did not do lathi charge or use any force against them.

Choubey added police made elaborate arrangements and also held meetings with temple trustees to prevent untoward incidents.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A scuffle broke out between warkaris (Lord Vitthal followers) and police during a procession in the Pune district yesterday



Some local youths tried to forcibly enter the Palkhi procession, leading to an altercation with the police. No lathi charge or force… pic.twitter.com/0GNkpGTzSs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Fadnavis further urged Opposition parties to not politicise the incident. "I also appeal to some political parties not to indulge in politics. The safety and security of the warkari community and of the people are important. Police have been instructed to find some solution," he said.

What did the Opposition parties say on the incident?

Opposition parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress claimed the police lathicharged warkaris. The Opposition also demanded a high-level prove into the incident and strict action against those involved.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said: "Oh oh.. the pretensions of the Hindutva government stands exposed. The masks fell off. What was Aurangzeb different? Mughals have reincarnated in Maharashtra".

NCP working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule called the incident a blot on annual celebration. Condemning the Eknath Shinde-led state government, Sule said: “The administration's mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action”.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole sought a high-level probe into the incident and strict action against those guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)

