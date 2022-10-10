Mulayam Singh Yadav was a remarkable personality, humble and grounded leader: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing of Samajwadi Party founder and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav, who was a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, passed away on Monday morning after his health had deteriorated. The veteran politician was in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
Calling him a humble and grounded leader, PM Modi said in a series of tweets that he was a remarkable personality. “He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” he said.
“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest,” said the prime minister.
PM Modi said that he had many interactions with Yadav when they were both serving as the chief ministers of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh respectively. “The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi.
Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar called him a “great socialist leader”, who worked for the down trodden.
NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen.”
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that Yadav was a “stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum”.
BJP MP Kiren Rijiju said that Yadav was a “mass grassroot leader”.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a series of tweets, said that despite political differences, Mulayam Singh Yadav had good relations with his rivals.
The veteran politician was keeping unwell for a few days. He was being treated by a team of specialists at Medanta Hospital.
