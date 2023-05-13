Mysore Assembly Constituency Result 2023: Congress set to gain 25 seats in Mysuru, wins 10 seats, leading in 8

Karnataka election results 2023: According to latest trends, Congress is set to get 25 seats in Mysuru constituency. It has won 10 seats and is leading on 8 seats. Congress has dominated the Mysuru region, which has over 22 per cent of the Muslim population. In 2018, the grand old party won 25 seats. Mysuru was JD(S)'s stronghold.

JD(S) candidate G. T. Devegowda was leading Chamundeshwari with a humongous 11,034 votes.

Failing to meet up to the expectations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has “not been able to make the mark”. He conceded defeat as Congress was leading in 136 of the 224 Karnataka Assembly seats, which was way above the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said: “I thank and congratulate people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders.”

He added: "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he says while speaking to reporters after Congress' massive win in Karnataka. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai."

#WATCH | "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party's thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/LpkspF1sAz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Mysore constituency

The constituency has eight legislative assembly segments - Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja. A total of 143 candidates are in the fray from the Mysore district.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda is leading from the Chamundeshwari seat. Devegowda has secured 16,584 votes as of 10:15 am, according to Election Commission's website.

The other contenders in the fray are BJP's Kaveesh Gowda, who has secured 2,842 votes and Congress’ Siddegowda 7,953 votes.

In the 2018 elections, G.T. Devegowda, who was the candidate of JD(S), emerged as the winner from the Chamundeshwari constituency in Karnataka, with a margin of 36,042 votes.

H.P. Swaroop of JD(S) is leading by over 100 votes against Preetham Gowda of BJP in Hassan. The constituency has attracted statewide attention ahead of elections as Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister H.D Revanna, was also an aspirant for JD(S) ticket. The party finally chose Swaroop, son of former MLA H.S. Prakash.

