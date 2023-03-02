Nagaland Election Result Live: CM Neiphiu Rio wins from Northern Angami-II; BJP's Temjen Imna Along bags Alongtaki

Nagaland Election Result 2023: The NDPP-BJP alliance is all set to retain power in Nagaland as it is leading ahead on 39 out of 60 seats.

Results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly is currently underway. Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Here are the updates so far:

1. Nagaland chief minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat on Thursday

2. Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along has won from Alongtaki seat.

3. NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu has won Dimapur-III seat, becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly.

4. BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won Tuensang Sadar-I seat by 5,644 votes over nearest rival Toyang Chang of NCP.

5. "As of now, our alliance NDPP & BJP are way ahead. We are going to get a thumping majority to form the govt under the leadership of our CM Neiphiu Rio. This time we're expecting an increase in the seats compared to last poll results," Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton said.

6. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the work done by BJP and PM Modi is reaching people.

7. Nagaland has never elected any women legislators to the 60-member House since it got statehood about 60 years ago. Hekhani Jakhalu has created history by becoming the first women MLA.

8. The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance, which had won 30 seats in the previous election, is currently leading on 39 and is set to retain power in Nagaland.

9. The majority mark is 31 in the 60-seat Assembly.

