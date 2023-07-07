‘Never heard an US Ambassador…’: Congress MP Manish Tewari slams Eric Garcetti for Manipur remarks

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari, took to social media to criticise US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti for his remarks on the Manipur violence. Tewari said that never in his public life of 40 years has he seen an US Ambassador making a statement of “this nature” on an internal matter of India.

Tewari’s comments come after Ambassador Garcetti, during his Kolkata visit, said that US is willing to help India deal with the Manipur crisis. He added that one does not have to be Indian to care about the violence in the Northeastern state that has led to the death of many children and individuals.

Tewari, in his response said, “To the best of my recollection going back at least 4 decades in Public life I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India.”

The Congress MP said that India faced challenges in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Northeast over the decades and surmounted those with sagacity and wisdom. “Even when Robin Raphel would be loquacious on J&K in the 1990’s the US Ambassador’s in India were circumspect. I doubt if the New @USAmbIndia @ericgarcetti is cognisant of the convoluted & torturous history of US-India relations & our sensitivity about interference perceived or real, well intentioned or mal intentioned into our internal affairs,” he stated.

To the best of my recollection going back atleast 4 decades in Public life I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India.



We faced Challenges in Punjab, J&K , North East over the decades and surmounted those with… pic.twitter.com/fW58ZiShCA — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 7, 2023

Many of Tewari’s followers agreed with the MP. While one called Garcetti’s comments ‘unfortunate’, another said that the Ambassador has gone beyond his brief.

Unfortunate comments from @USAmbIndia Garcetti, especially when his boss in the WH is taking extraordinary steps to solidify our relationships with India.

A section of US academia/think tank/bureaucracy is always looking for the opportunity to spoil it.https://t.co/bHhvgDQJSj — Avatans Kumar 🕉 (@avatans) July 7, 2023

Namaste Manish ji. The Ambassador is going beyond his brief. He is yet to know even Delhi’s roads. He thinks he can help in Manipur!



US’s past track record in Afghanistan, Vietnam etc. is well know to the World.



It’s better for all if Ambassador confines himself to his role. — Govindarajan.V (@GovindarajanV10) July 7, 2023

The External Affairs minister @DrSJaishankar should speak as he has always been quite articulate n bold in voicing India’s position always. — Amitabh Upadhya (@Amitabh_Upadhya) July 7, 2023

Nothing is more funny than the US that bombed & invaded more than 10 countries.



Today this same America is talking about establishing peace in Manipur 🤡 — Mahira Singh (@Saffron_Mahira) July 7, 2023

Garcetti’s comments came on the back of the ethical violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur. Hundreds have lost their lives, while thousands have been injured in the ethnic clashes. Thousands have also been displaced.

Recently neighbouring state Mizoram’s Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that the violence in Manipur has led to nearly 12,000 displaced people in Mizoram.

The clash started on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

