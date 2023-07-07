‘You don’t have to be Indian to care…’: US offers to help India to deal with Manipur violence

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the US is ready to assist India in dealing with the Manipur crisis. He said that it is a human concern and that one does not need to be an Indian to care about the violence in the Northeastern state.

Garcetti, at a press conference in Kolkata said, “Let me speak about Manipur first. We pray for peace there. When you ask us about the concern of the United States, I don't think it's a strategic concern. I think it's about human concern.”

“You don't have to be Indian to care when we see children and individuals die in the sort of violence that we see (in Manipur) and we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things. There have been so many other good things in the Northeast and those can't continue without peace," he added.

Garcetti said that they understand that it is an Indian matter and that they pray for peace to come quickly. The Ambassador said that they can bring in “more collaboration, more projects, more investment” if peace prevails.

In his Kolkata visit, Garcetti met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and principal chief advisor to chief minister Amit Mitra and discussed the economic opportunities, regional connectivity plans, cultural ties and issues related to women’s empowerment.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, unidentified gunmen shot a woman dead outside a school in Imphal West district. A tribal organisation has sought the imposition of President’s Rule in the state. "We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President's Rule immediately," the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said.

So far, over 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 people have been injured since the ethnic clashes began in the state on May 3, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' that was organised in the hill districts. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also read: Manipur violence: Woman shot dead outside a school in Imphal West

Also read: 'When will it stop,' asks Mizoram CM on violence-hit Manipur; seeks Central assistance for the displaced