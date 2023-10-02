OBCs, EBCs comprise over 63% of Bihar’s population: Caste survey

The findings of the Bihar caste census were released on Monday, indicating a major shift in the state's caste demographics. The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute the majority of Bihar's population, accounting for a substantial 63 per cent, while the 'Savarnas' or the Upper Castes represent 16 per cent.

The census also found that SCs (Scheduled Castes) make up 19 per cent of the population and STs (Scheduled Tribes) make up 1.68 per cent. Upper castes, or Savarnas, account for 15.52 per cent of the population. The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Bhumihars account for 2.86 per cent of the population, Brahmins for 3.66 per cent, Kurmis for 2.87 per cent, Musahars for 3 per cent, and Yadavas for 14 per cent.

According to Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Bihar, of the entire population of more than 13 crore, 27.13 per cent are backward class, 36.01 per cent are extremely backward class, and 15.52 per cent are general category.

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre stated that it would be unable to conduct a census headcount of castes other than SCs and STs.

The Patna High Court recently dismissed multiple pleas that challenged the Bihar Government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. The Court's decision has now paved the way for the commencement of the proposed survey, which had been facing opposition. Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing the NGO 'Youth for Equality' which opposed the survey, argued that the exercise infringed upon people's right to privacy.

"We find the action of the state to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence with the legitimate aim of providing development with justice, " the high court had said in its 101-page verdict.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, has backed the Congress' call for a nationwide caste census, saying it will benefit all segments of society. The BJP unit in Bihar also endorsed the government's resolution, but the central leadership did not respond.

Also Read: WATCH: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding