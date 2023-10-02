WATCH: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, best known for her work in 'Raees' and 'Humsafar', got married in an intimate wedding on Sunday, October 1, to her close friend and businessman Salim Karim. The venue for the wedding was Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Multiple video and pictures of the actress with her husband from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

Her manager, Anushay Khan and photographer, Izzah Shaheen Malik, shared a glimpse of the actress's big day on social media. In one of the videos, Mahira can be seen approaching Salim, seen wiping off his tears, as she walks down the aisle. Mahira looked lovely with a pastel lehenga and veil on her wedding day. Salim, meanwhile, was spotted wearing a blue turban and a black sherwani. Salim and Mahira got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony.

This is Khan’s second wedding, and previously, the actress got married in 2007 to Ali Askari. However, the two parted ways in 2015. They both share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

Speaking about being a single mother, Mahira told Daily Pakistan, “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior, I think. But I think you let it go on, and you love the person who is your childhood sweetheart. But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby; I was scared.”

The actress said that her career was her main source of support and that the initial years following her divorce were really difficult for her because two lovely people were getting separated. She admitted that the relationship was not abusive; instead, it ended because two kids got married, and as time passed, people's needs changed, and they could no longer coexist.

‘Raees’, ‘Verna’ and ‘7 Din Mohabbat’ are some of the most popular films of Mahira Khan. Along with Fawad Khan, she co-starred in the popular television series ‘Humsafar.’ ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ was her most recent film project. 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is Mahira's next project.

