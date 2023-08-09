'Only a misogynistic man...': Smriti Irani objects to Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' gesture in Parliament

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, dubbing him as a "misogynistic man" for blowing flying kiss to the Parliament as it also seats female members. Her remarks came after the Congress leader delivered his first speech in Parliament after being reinstated as an MP.

Soon after his speech earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was walking out of the Lok Sabha premises and Irani’s speech was underway. As Gandhi was leaving, he dropped a few files and as he bent over to pick them up, a few BJP MPs started laughing at him, India Today reported citing people who witnessed the moment.

They added that Rahul Gandhi blew a kiss at the BJP MPs and walked out. The moment, however, was not captured on camera.

Reacting to this, Irani said, "The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such an instance was never witnessed before. This shows what he thinks of women. This is obscene."

It may also be noted that Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has filed a complaint with the Speaker over "inappropriate" behaviour against Rahul Gandhi. Women MPs have signed a letter and have demanded stringent action, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Irani also responded to Gandhi's "murder of India in Manipur" remark in Lok Sabha today. "This is the first time that someone talked about the murder of India, and Congress leaders were thumping desks," the minister for women and child development said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on BJP, alleging that they murdered India in Manipur. Referring to BJP, which is in power both at the Centre and in Manipur, he said, "you killed Bharat mata in Manipur".

He said the PM has not visited the northeastern state since violence began about three months ago. Gandhi also took potshots at the government over the Congress allegations concerning Adani-Hindenburg row.

"Speaker Sir, thank you for reinstating me in the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, I probably hurt you because I focussed so much on Adani," he stated.

Gandhi cited famous Persian poet Rumi and said he won't launch an all-out attack on the BJP.

"I want to speak from my heart today. I won't launch a fierce attack on the government today like I always do," he said.

Soon after his speech ended, Gandhi left for Rajasthan to address a rally.

Also Read: 'For PM Modi, Manipur is not India': Rahul Gandhi during no-trust debate