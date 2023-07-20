PM Modi enquires about Sonia Gandhi’s health in Parliament after flight's emergency landing

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday walked up to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Parliament and inquired about her health ahead of the Monsoon Session, which kicked off on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi, 76, assured PM Modi that she was doing fine, India Today reported on Thursday. The courteous exchange took place after the MPs assembled at the Parliament before the proceedings started in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a photo of his mother Sonia Gandhi on Meta’s Instagram, praising her for being the "epitome of grace under pressure".

In the photo, Sonia Gandhi can be seen sitting and wearing an oxygen mask when their chartered plane made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to a technical glitch.

Both the leaders were travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi after attending a two-day mega-Opposition meeting on July 17 and 18. The Gandhis reached Delhi on an IndiGo flight around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Opposition freshly targeted PM Modi and BJP government on the Manipur situation after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked went viral.

Reacting to the incident, PM Modi today said his heart was filled with anguish and anger over the horrific video of two women paraded naked in Manipur and said the guilty would not be spared.

"This is a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics," PM Modi said in his remarks before the start of the monsoon session of parliament.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

The Congress on Thursday accused PM Modi for playing politics by mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh along with Manipr and said this was too little too late.

Hitting out at Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after more than 1800 hours of an "incomprehensible and unforgivable silence", the prime minister finally spoke on Manipur for a sum total of 30 seconds. He added that PM should make a statement on Manipur.

#WATCH | During the joint opposition press conference, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "26 political parties-INDIA demanded suspension of all business today and discussion on Manipur issue. PM Modi should make a statement and on the basis of his statement, discussion should be… pic.twitter.com/iqAcgA2suc — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: "Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it...We want to discuss it when he speaks inside the Parliament. He has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice. Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself."

#WATCH | On Manipur situation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss… pic.twitter.com/OrRKUYQlCq — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

