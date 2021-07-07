PM Modi’s Cabinet rejig: 15 ministers get Cabinet rank, 28 take charge as MoS

In its biggest reshuffle after coming to power in 2019, the Modi government on Wednesday gave Cabinet rank to 15 new ministers, while 28 ministers were inducted as ministers of state in the Cabinet.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said his government will continue to work towards building a strong and prosperous India. "I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," he tweeted.

Some big names in the BJP government including health minister Harsh Vardhan, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B minister Prakash Javadekar were dropped from Cabinet. A total of 12 ministers lost their position under the latest rejig.

Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnav, Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Singh Thakur will be Cabinet ministers in the Modi government.

Of these, Rijiju, Puri, Mandaviya, RK Singh, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Thakur have been promoted to Cabinet rank.

The political leaders who'll take charge as junior ministers are Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, John Barla, Dr L Murugan, and Nisith Pramanik.

PM Narendra Modi's review of the work of his ministers, early next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, and the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a factor in the internal evaluation of the party's governance and organisational works have weighed heavy in the expected reshuffle.

