Rahul Gandhi takes 'Godse' jibe at RSS, BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur on Saturday, compared the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. He said this while describing the difference in ideologies between BJP and the Congress party.

"On one side is the Congress Party, Gandhiji and on the other side is the BJP, RSS and Godse. On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood," Rahul Gandhi said at the rally.

"Wherever they (BJP) go, they spread hatred but now the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started hating them. Madhya Pradesh is the epicentre of corruption in the country," he added.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "On one side is the Congress Party, Gandhiji and on the other side is the BJP, RSS and Godse. On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood. Wherever they (BJP)… pic.twitter.com/F54TmZNTnd — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi added that he met several farmers in Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“We walked 370 kilometres in Madhya Pradesh and met farmers, women and young people of the state. They told me a few things. The amount of corruption done by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has not been done anywhere in the country.”

He added, “Farmers told me that they don’t get adequate price for their produce. In Chhattisgarh, we give Rs 2,500 for rice. We promised it and we fulfilled it.”

At the rally, Rahul Gandhi said if his party comes to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to know the exact number of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) people in the country.

"Soon after coming to power, the first thing we will do is to go for a caste-based census to know the exact number of OBCs in the country as no one knows their exact number," Gandhi said.

(With agencies inputs)

