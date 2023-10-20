scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
Rahul Gandhi tries hand at cooking, makes dosas with locals in Telangana

Feedback

Rahul Gandhi tries hand at cooking, makes dosas with locals in Telangana

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demonstrated his culinary skills by making dosas with the locals in Telangana.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed off his culinary skills by making dosas with locals Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed off his culinary skills by making dosas with locals
SUMMARY
  • Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed off his culinary skills by making dosas with locals
  • The video of Gandhi making dosas has gone viral on social media
  • In the video, Gandhi was seen spreading the dosa batter on the hot tawa with a ladle

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed off his culinary skills by making dosas with locals at a roadside eatery in Telangana's Jagitial district on Friday. He was on his 'Vijayabheri Yatra', a padayatra (foot march) that he has undertaken to connect with the people of Telangana ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

Gandhi, who donned a white t-shirt, took his place behind the dosa counter. He was shown how to make the batter, spread it on the pan, and flip the dosa. He also learned how to make a chutney to go with the dosa.

The video of Gandhi making dosas has gone viral on social media, with many people praising his skills and his willingness to interact with the people. In the video, Gandhi was seen spreading the dosa batter on the hot tawa with a ladle, and then flipping it over with ease. He is also seen serving the dosas to the people, who are seen cheering him on. The MP also asked the dosa maker about his income and the problems faced by him.

Gandhi's dosa-making is not the first time that he has been seen interacting with locals in a unique way. He has been known to take part in local activities and traditions, such as playing cricket with villagers and dancing with tribals.

On his scooter, he greeted the passengers and handed out chocolates to the youngsters. Rahul Gandhi even took selfies with the locals.

Rahul Gandhi, who is now campaigning in Telangana, will address a public gathering in Armoor on Friday before departing for the national capital to conclude his three-day visit.

During the Congress' ongoing 'Vijayabheri' Yatra across the state, where Assembly elections will be conducted on November 30, he addressed corner meetings on the way from Bhupalpally to Peddapalli on Thursday.

Also Read: 'No wonder Hitler wanted rid of them': Citibank fires employee over anti-Israel post

Published on: Oct 20, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement