Rahul Gandhi tries hand at cooking, makes dosas with locals in Telangana

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed off his culinary skills by making dosas with locals at a roadside eatery in Telangana's Jagitial district on Friday. He was on his 'Vijayabheri Yatra', a padayatra (foot march) that he has undertaken to connect with the people of Telangana ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

Gandhi, who donned a white t-shirt, took his place behind the dosa counter. He was shown how to make the batter, spread it on the pan, and flip the dosa. He also learned how to make a chutney to go with the dosa.

🌯 From the political stage to the dosa griddle! 🪄 @RahulGandhi ji is spicing things up in Kondagattu town, dishing out some mouthwatering masala dosas. A leader with a taste for change! 🍽️✨



📍 Telangana. pic.twitter.com/bXWHwAUVey — Congress (@INCIndia) October 20, 2023

The video of Gandhi making dosas has gone viral on social media, with many people praising his skills and his willingness to interact with the people. In the video, Gandhi was seen spreading the dosa batter on the hot tawa with a ladle, and then flipping it over with ease. He is also seen serving the dosas to the people, who are seen cheering him on. The MP also asked the dosa maker about his income and the problems faced by him.

Gandhi's dosa-making is not the first time that he has been seen interacting with locals in a unique way. He has been known to take part in local activities and traditions, such as playing cricket with villagers and dancing with tribals.

On his scooter, he greeted the passengers and handed out chocolates to the youngsters. Rahul Gandhi even took selfies with the locals.

Rahul Gandhi, who is now campaigning in Telangana, will address a public gathering in Armoor on Friday before departing for the national capital to conclude his three-day visit.

During the Congress' ongoing 'Vijayabheri' Yatra across the state, where Assembly elections will be conducted on November 30, he addressed corner meetings on the way from Bhupalpally to Peddapalli on Thursday.

