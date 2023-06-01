Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces free electricity up to 100 units in poll-bound state

Ahead of the Assembly election scheduled later this year, Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday declared that families will get free electricity for up to 100 units, while a fixed rate for the next 100 units will be provided.

“The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units," he tweeted.

The scheme, which will cover all sections of the people, will come into effect from June 1, the CM announced on Twitter.

Gehlot, who is serving his third term as the chief minister, said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

He added that for electricity bills for up to 200 units of consumption, the fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and the expense will be borne by the public exchequer instead.

"After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding the fuel surcharge in the electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday.

महंगाई राहत शिविरों के अवलोकन व जनता से बात करने पर फीडबैक आया कि बिजली बिलों में मिलने वाली स्लैबवार छूट में थोड़ा बदलाव किया जाए.



- मई महीने में बिजली बिलों में आए फ्यूल सरचार्ज को लेकर भी जनता से फीडबैक मिला जिसके आधार पर बड़ा फैसला किया है.

This is the Congress's first big freebie announcement since December. Last year, Gehlot had promised huge subsidies on cooking gas. The prices were slashed by more than half to provide 12 cylinders a year at Rs 500 each.

Last year, the Rajasthan government had launched a mega health insurance scheme, which offers free medical facilities up to Rs 25 lakh at government hospitals.

The minimum monthly pension has also been increased to Rs 1,000 under the social security scheme.

The Congress party had also announced a list of freebies in Karnataka ahead of the elections, which subsequently worked for it. Under Graha Jyothi Yojana, the party announced 200 units of free electricity for the state's residents.

Following that, the Congress Party made a similar announcement in Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held this year only. In MP, Congress will provide 100 units of electricity free to households and subsequent units up to 200 at half price if voted to power in the central state.

