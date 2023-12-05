Revanth Reddy to be next CM of Telangana, might take oath on Dec 6: Sources

Revanth Reddy, who led the election campaign in Telangana, is likely to be the new Chief Minister, India Today reported on Tuesday. Reddy might take oath tomorrow or day after tomorrow.

With this, talks are also on to select a deputy chief minister. Names of senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka are being considered for the post of deputy chief minister. Sources told India Today that there would be no rotational Chief Minister formula in the state.

The Congress ousted ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana after securing 64 out of the 119 seats. For the first time since the formation of Telangana in 2014, BRS will not form the government.

Reddy started his political career with TRS in 2001-02 before joining TDP in 2008. He shifted to Congress 9 years later and is known to be close to the Gandhi family. He is also the Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri.

This time during the election campaign, Reddy took an aggressive stand against the ruling BRS government and directly confronted outgoing CM KCR over his governance flaws. He addressed around 85 public meetings, where he asked the voters to bring in a change and send KCR back to his farmhouse and his son K.T. Rama Rao back to the US.

Dedicating the Congress victory to the Telangana martyrs and assuring to revival of democracy in Telangana, Reddy on Monday said Congress would give full space to the opposition in the governance.

In his first press conference after Congress secured 64 seats, Reddy termed the verdict as a vote against the KCR government. “People wanted to remove Mr. KCR,” he said.