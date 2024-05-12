Sandeshkhali row: TMC files complaint with ECI against NCW Chief, BJP leader

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and various BJP, including Piyali Das, for deceiving women of Sandeshkhali into filing fake rape complaints to malign the state's image.

The complaint included serious offences like forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

Related Articles

In its letter, the TMC highlighted the incident where women from Sandeshkhali were made to sign blank papers by Sharma and Das.

The party claimed that these papers were used to file false rape complaints without the consent of the women involved. It asserted that such actions undermine the rights and dignity of the affected women and are also an abuse of law and power. The complaint even accused the NCW of colluding with the BJP in this act for political gain.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party pointed out that this is a betrayal of trust by the NCW and deviates from its mandate to protect and support women.

The TMC condemned BJP's alleged involvement in perpetrating illegal and unconscionable acts in the letter and accused them of attempting to manipulate the democratic process through unlawful practices.

It called for immediate action and also requested the ECI to restrain the BJP from threatening women, who wish to withdraw false complaints and from spreading further false allegations around the Sandeshkhali incident.