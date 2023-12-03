Sardarpura Assembly Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot leads, Mahendra Singh Rathore trails

Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, and has been Ashok Gehlot’s bastion since 1998. In the 2023 assembly elections, Ashok Gehlot fought from the constituency for the sixth time. It remains to be seen if Sardarpura will be retained by Gehlot for yet another term.

As of 9 am on Sunday, Ashok Gehlot was leading in the constituency, while the other candidates were trailing in the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly. In 2018, Congress had won 100 seats, and BJP had come in second place winning 73 seats in the state.

The Sardarpura constituency consists of around 2,49,800 voters, out of which 1,27,700 are male, 1,22,100 are female and 23 transgender voters. The voting populace belong to communities such as Mali, Rajput, Minorities, and Mahajan. The constituency’s economy mostly focuses on mining, agriculture and other businesses.

Ashok Gehlot has been a popular choice for this constituency, from where he has won multiple times continuously. He has served as a Member of Parliament five times and has been a Member of Legislative Assembly five times. Gehlot has been credited widely for a lot of development in the constituency and is known for his political influence in Sardarpura.

Sardarpura saw a voter turnout of 65.68 per cent in the recently-held elections.

In the fray this year, along with Ashok Gehlot, is Shaitan Singh from ASP(K), Suraiya Begam from IPGP, and Professor Dr. Mahendra Rathore from BJP, along with a host of independent candidates.

According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the fight for Rajasthan is expected to be a close one. The India Today-Axis My India has predicted that Congress may get 42 per cent vote share in Rajasthan, while BJP is expected to grab 41 vote share in the state.

