Seraj election result 2022: CM Jairam Thakur is leading by 3,763 votes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur will yet again be in contention for the Seraj seat in Mandi district when counting begins on Thursday. Early trends showed Thakur is leading in 3,763 seats from the constituency.

In 1993, Thakur, then 28, unsuccessfully contested his first election from this seat, which was then known as Chachiot; after delimitation, the constituency was given its current name in 2007.

Chachiot/Seraj has been with Thakur and the BJP since 1998, when he became a first-time MLA on his second attempt, and has won a further four elections from here. In 2017, the BJP leader defeated his nearest rival, Chet Ram of the Congress, by a margin of 11,254 votes; together, the winner (35,519) and the runner-up (24,265) secured 95.3% of the votes in a constituency where 86.1% electors turned up on the polling day.

This time, CM Thakur is again up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress), apart from Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP), along with candidates for other parties and independents.

The constituency went to poll on November 12, 2022. Out of around 55.74 lakh eligible voters, nearly 75.6% voters cast their votes this time.

