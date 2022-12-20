Shraddha Walkar murder case: Will probe what action police took into complaint against Aaftab, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an investigation will be conducted to determine what police action was taken in response to a complaint made by Shraddha Walkar against Aaftab Poonawala in November 2020. Shraddha was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in May of this year, and he's accused of chopping her body into 35 pieces.

On Tuesday, the murder of Shraddha Walkar was brought up in the Maharashtra Assembly. Shraddha filed a police report against Aaftab Ameen Poonawala in 2020, alleging that he threatened to kill her and cut her into pieces. She had filed a complaint with the Tulinj police station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, alleging that Aaftab had assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

Suhas Bavache, DCP of MBVV Commissionerate, stated, after the letter surfaced, that Shraddha had later withdrew her complaint.

Speaking on the complaint letter, Devendra Fadnavis stated, “So far it has been found there wasn't political pressure on Shraddha Walkar to withdraw the complaint. We are investigating the matter.”

“There was a month's gap between filing and withdrawing of complaint. We will probe what action did police take during that time,” the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.

After murdering Shraddha, Aaftab allegedly dismembered her body and kept it in a 300-litre fridge for nearly three weeks at his home in Mehrauli, South Delhi. Over the next 18 days, police said, he disposed of the body parts.

The Delhi Police arrested Aaftab last month. He is currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail until December 23.