Sircilla Assembly Telangana Election Result 2023: Can KTR keep up early trends and win against Congress?

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The voting has started in the Sircilla Assembly seat in Telangana. Ruling BRS candidate and Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) is currently ahead of VTRP candidate Srinivas Lagishetty as per the early trends at 9.30 AM.

Overall, the Congress has crossed the half-way mark in the state surpassing the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The assembly elections, conducted on November 30, is a close three-way contest between BRS, the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) competing for the 119 seats in Telangana.

Falling under Rajanna Sircilla district, Sircilla is one of the key constituencies of the state. In 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, KCR's son, won from the seat.

This year, the Sircilla assembly constituency witnessed a strong contest between Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao of the BRS party, Rani Rudrama Reddy from the BJP, and Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy of the Congress.

The total number of voters in Sircilla assembly segment is 2,40,904. There are 1,17,872 male voters and 1,22,920 female voters.