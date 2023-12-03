Telangana: Anti-incumbency factor becomes boon for Congress, curse for BRS

The Congress is heading towards a majority in Telangana, India's youngest state, on Sunday as anti-incumbency factor led to the downfall of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). At 1410 hours, Congress was leading in 63 of the 119 seats while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS was leading in 41 seats.

K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy was ahead of his nearest rivals in both Kodangal and Kamareddy constituencies. The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections.

The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.

Netizens said apart from anti-incumbency factor, an united Muslim vote went to Congress.

"Over the span of 8 yrs, #Telangana has successfully garnered investments exceeding Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The IT sector boasts a robust ecosystem w/approx 8 lakh individuals employed directly, while an additional twice that number work indirectly within the segment. In the field of life sciences, over 5,00,000 people hold direct employment. Telangana has secured investments from renowned global entities such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, & others. Telangana state Industries Minister #KT Rama Rao @KTRBRS did an excellent job & might be one of the best in India. Inspite of all this, BRS is losing in Telangana," observed one netizen on X platform.

Over the span of 8 yrs, #Telangana has successfully garnered investments exceeding Rs 2.8 lakh crore. The IT sector boasts a robust ecosystem w/approx 8 lakh individuals employed directly, while an additional twice that number work indirectly within the segment. In the field of… pic.twitter.com/QRNwLSBHG1 — Naresh Nambisan | നരേഷ് 🧘‍♂️ (@nareshbahrain) December 3, 2023

Many praised Congress for further cementing its position in South India after the massive Karnataka win. The win should provide some succour for the national party after it looks like it will lose in a big way in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

