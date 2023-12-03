scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Politics
Telangana Election Result 2023: Check full list of BRS, Congress, BJP winners

Telangana Assembly Polls 2023: It is a tight contest between the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the southern state.

Will this election mark the return of KCR or will Congress get a chance to govern the state? Will this election mark the return of KCR or will Congress get a chance to govern the state?

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting for the Telangana polls is currently underway, with Congress taking the lead in 67 seats. It is a tight contest between the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the southern state. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats and the halfway mark rests at 60 seats.

Also WATCH: Who is poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu? Meet the architect behind the historic Congress victory in Telangana; CM KCR steps down after 2 terms in office as BRS’ rule ends

The winning party must be able to secure 60 or more seats to be able to form the government in the southern state. Will this election mark the return of KCR or will Congress get a chance to govern the state? Among the key contenders for the Chief Minister’s chair are the incumbent CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh, Anumula Revanth Reddy, former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, and Eatala Rajender.

The key constituencies to watch in Telangana are Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalpelle, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, and Kalwakurthy.

Check out the full list of those leading in Telangana election 2023 here

Seat Winning/leading Party
Kamareddy Revantha Reddy  Congress
Kodangal Revantha Reddy Congress
Gajwel K Chandrashekar Rao BRS
Sircilla  K T Rama Rao BRS
Secunderabad Padma Rao T BRS
Andole (SC) Chanti Kranthi Kiran BRS
Narsapur Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy BRS
Secunderabad Cantt (SC) Lasya Nanditha Sayanna BRS
Chevella (SC) Kale Yadaiah BRS
Boath (ST) Anil Jadhav BRS
Bhadrachalam (ST) Dr Tellam Venkata Rao BRS
Balkonda  Prashanth Reddy Vemula BRS
Malkajgiri Marri Rajashekar Reddy BRS
Karimnagar Gangula Kamalakar BRS
Nizamabad (Rural) Goverdhan Bajireddy BRS
Ghanpur (SC) Kadiyam Srihari BRS
Khairatabad Danam Nagender BRS
Nizamabad (Urban) Mohammed Ali Shabbir Congress
Kukatpalle  Bandi Ramesh Congress
Amberpet Kaleru Venkatesh BRS
Lal Bahadur Nagar Devireddy Sudhir Reddy BRS
Huzurabad Kaushik Reddy Padi BRS
Quthbullapur KP Vivekananda BRS
Gadwal Bandia Krishna Mohan Reddy  BRS
Koratla Kalvakuntla Sanjay BRS
Alair Ilaiah Beerla Congress
Sathupalle (SC) Matta Ragamayee Congress
Bellampalli (SC) Gaddam Vinod Congress
Chennur (SC) Gaddam Vivekanand Congress
Madhira (SC) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Congress
Jukkal (SC) Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota Congress
Medak Mynampally Rohith Congress
Medchal Thotakura Vajresh Yadav Congress
Jadcherla Anirudh Reddy Janampalli Congress
Ramagundam Makkan Singh Raj Thakur Congress
Manakondur (SC) Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana Congress
Peddapalli Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao Congress
Bodhan P Sudarshan Reddy Congress
Choppadandi (SC) Medipally Sathyam Congress
Kalwakurthy Narayan Reddy Kasireddy Congress
Khammam Tummala Nageswara Rao Congress
Asifabad (ST) Ajmera Shyam Congress 
Khanapur (ST) Vedma Bhojju Congress
Aswaraopeta (ST) Adinaryana Jare Congress
Devarakonda (ST) Balu Naik Nenavath Congress
Kollapur Jupally Krishna Rao Congress
Kodad Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy Congress
Goshamahal Mohammed Abdul Azeem AIMIM
Achampet (SC) Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna Congress
Adilabad Payal Shanker BJP
Ibrahimpatnam Nomula Dayanand BJP
Bhongir Gudur Narayana Reddy BJP
Armur Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy BRS
Bhupalpelle  Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy  BRS
Chandrayangutta Akbar Uddin Owaisi AIMIM
Manthani Chandrupatla Sunil Reddy BJP
Karwan Amar Singh BJP
Bahadurpura Mohammed Mubeen AIMIM
Charminar Mir Zulfeqar Ali AIMIM
Malakpet  Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala AIMIM
Yakutpura Jaffar Hussain AIMIM
Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath BRS
Mahabubabad (ST) Dr Murali Naik Bhukya   Congress
Mahbubnagar Yennam Srinivas Reddy Congress
Makhtal Vakiti Srihari Congress
Huzurnagar Uttam Kumar Reddy Congress
Narayanpet Chittem Parnika Reddy Congress
Banswada Eanugu Ravinder Reddy Congress
Jagtial Jeevan Reddy T Congress
Dubbak Cheruku Srinivas Reddy  
Husnabad Ponnam Prabhakar Congress
Mancherial Kokkirala Premsagar Rao Congress
Warangal West Naini Rajender Reddy Congress
Warangal East Konda Surekha Congress
Kothagudem  Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao CPI
Maheswaram Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy BRS
Jangaon Palla Rajeshwar Reddy  BRS
Wyra (ST) Madanlal Banoth BRS

Also Read: Telangana: Anti-incumbency factor becomes boon for Congress, curse for BRS

Telangana Elections exit polls 2023

Exit polls predict a majority for Congress in the state, with Today’s Chanakya predicting 62-80 seats for the grand old party and Jan ki Baat predicting 48-64 seats. Polstrat, on the other hand, gave a more measured prediction on how many seats the Congress could win in Telangana.

 Polstrat exit poll on Telangana said that the grand old party could win anywhere between 49-56 seats in the state. The polls predicted that the KCR-led BRS will give a close fight to the Congress whereas the BJP will struggle to make political inroads inside the state.

What happened in 2018 Telangana polls?

The Bharat Raksha Samithi bagged 88 seats whereas Congress emerged as the second largest party with 19 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 7 seats whereas the BJP could win only one seat in the state. The BJP won the Dubbak seat in the 2020 by-elections and the Huzurabad seat in the 2021 bypolls, taking its total seats in the state to 3.

Also Read: Election Result 2023 Live: BJP marches ahead in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan

Published on: Dec 03, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
