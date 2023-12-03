Telangana Election Result 2023: Check full list of BRS, Congress, BJP winners

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting for the Telangana polls is currently underway, with Congress taking the lead in 67 seats. It is a tight contest between the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the southern state. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats and the halfway mark rests at 60 seats.

Also WATCH: Who is poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu? Meet the architect behind the historic Congress victory in Telangana; CM KCR steps down after 2 terms in office as BRS’ rule ends

The winning party must be able to secure 60 or more seats to be able to form the government in the southern state. Will this election mark the return of KCR or will Congress get a chance to govern the state? Among the key contenders for the Chief Minister’s chair are the incumbent CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh, Anumula Revanth Reddy, former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, and Eatala Rajender.

The key constituencies to watch in Telangana are Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalpelle, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, and Kalwakurthy.

Check out the full list of those leading in Telangana election 2023 here

Seat Winning/leading Party Kamareddy Revantha Reddy Congress Kodangal Revantha Reddy Congress Gajwel K Chandrashekar Rao BRS Sircilla K T Rama Rao BRS Secunderabad Padma Rao T BRS Andole (SC) Chanti Kranthi Kiran BRS Narsapur Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy BRS Secunderabad Cantt (SC) Lasya Nanditha Sayanna BRS Chevella (SC) Kale Yadaiah BRS Boath (ST) Anil Jadhav BRS Bhadrachalam (ST) Dr Tellam Venkata Rao BRS Balkonda Prashanth Reddy Vemula BRS Malkajgiri Marri Rajashekar Reddy BRS Karimnagar Gangula Kamalakar BRS Nizamabad (Rural) Goverdhan Bajireddy BRS Ghanpur (SC) Kadiyam Srihari BRS Khairatabad Danam Nagender BRS Nizamabad (Urban) Mohammed Ali Shabbir Congress Kukatpalle Bandi Ramesh Congress Amberpet Kaleru Venkatesh BRS Lal Bahadur Nagar Devireddy Sudhir Reddy BRS Huzurabad Kaushik Reddy Padi BRS Quthbullapur KP Vivekananda BRS Gadwal Bandia Krishna Mohan Reddy BRS Koratla Kalvakuntla Sanjay BRS Alair Ilaiah Beerla Congress Sathupalle (SC) Matta Ragamayee Congress Bellampalli (SC) Gaddam Vinod Congress Chennur (SC) Gaddam Vivekanand Congress Madhira (SC) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Congress Jukkal (SC) Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota Congress Medak Mynampally Rohith Congress Medchal Thotakura Vajresh Yadav Congress Jadcherla Anirudh Reddy Janampalli Congress Ramagundam Makkan Singh Raj Thakur Congress Manakondur (SC) Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana Congress Peddapalli Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao Congress Bodhan P Sudarshan Reddy Congress Choppadandi (SC) Medipally Sathyam Congress Kalwakurthy Narayan Reddy Kasireddy Congress Khammam Tummala Nageswara Rao Congress Asifabad (ST) Ajmera Shyam Congress Khanapur (ST) Vedma Bhojju Congress Aswaraopeta (ST) Adinaryana Jare Congress Devarakonda (ST) Balu Naik Nenavath Congress Kollapur Jupally Krishna Rao Congress Kodad Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy Congress Goshamahal Mohammed Abdul Azeem AIMIM Achampet (SC) Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna Congress Adilabad Payal Shanker BJP Ibrahimpatnam Nomula Dayanand BJP Bhongir Gudur Narayana Reddy BJP Armur Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy BRS Bhupalpelle Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy BRS Chandrayangutta Akbar Uddin Owaisi AIMIM Manthani Chandrupatla Sunil Reddy BJP Karwan Amar Singh BJP Bahadurpura Mohammed Mubeen AIMIM Charminar Mir Zulfeqar Ali AIMIM Malakpet Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala AIMIM Yakutpura Jaffar Hussain AIMIM Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath BRS Mahabubabad (ST) Dr Murali Naik Bhukya Congress Mahbubnagar Yennam Srinivas Reddy Congress Makhtal Vakiti Srihari Congress Huzurnagar Uttam Kumar Reddy Congress Narayanpet Chittem Parnika Reddy Congress Banswada Eanugu Ravinder Reddy Congress Jagtial Jeevan Reddy T Congress Dubbak Cheruku Srinivas Reddy Husnabad Ponnam Prabhakar Congress Mancherial Kokkirala Premsagar Rao Congress Warangal West Naini Rajender Reddy Congress Warangal East Konda Surekha Congress Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao CPI Maheswaram Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy BRS Jangaon Palla Rajeshwar Reddy BRS Wyra (ST) Madanlal Banoth BRS

Also Read: Telangana: Anti-incumbency factor becomes boon for Congress, curse for BRS

Telangana Elections exit polls 2023

Exit polls predict a majority for Congress in the state, with Today’s Chanakya predicting 62-80 seats for the grand old party and Jan ki Baat predicting 48-64 seats. Polstrat, on the other hand, gave a more measured prediction on how many seats the Congress could win in Telangana.

Polstrat exit poll on Telangana said that the grand old party could win anywhere between 49-56 seats in the state. The polls predicted that the KCR-led BRS will give a close fight to the Congress whereas the BJP will struggle to make political inroads inside the state.

What happened in 2018 Telangana polls?

The Bharat Raksha Samithi bagged 88 seats whereas Congress emerged as the second largest party with 19 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 7 seats whereas the BJP could win only one seat in the state. The BJP won the Dubbak seat in the 2020 by-elections and the Huzurabad seat in the 2021 bypolls, taking its total seats in the state to 3.

Also Read: Election Result 2023 Live: BJP marches ahead in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje leads in Jhalrapatan