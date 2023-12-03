Telangana Election Result 2023: Check full list of BRS, Congress, BJP winners

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting for the Telangana polls is currently underway, with Congress taking the lead in 67 seats. It is a tight contest between the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead the southern state. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats and the halfway mark rests at 60 seats.
The winning party must be able to secure 60 or more seats to be able to form the government in the southern state. Will this election mark the return of KCR or will Congress get a chance to govern the state? Among the key contenders for the Chief Minister’s chair are the incumbent CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, controversial BJP leader T Raja Singh, Anumula Revanth Reddy, former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, and Eatala Rajender.
The key constituencies to watch in Telangana are Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalpelle, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, and Kalwakurthy.
Check out the full list of those leading in Telangana election 2023 here
|Seat
|Winning/leading
|Party
|Kamareddy
|Revantha Reddy
|Congress
|Kodangal
|Revantha Reddy
|Congress
|Gajwel
|K Chandrashekar Rao
|BRS
|Sircilla
|K T Rama Rao
|BRS
|Secunderabad
|Padma Rao T
|BRS
|Andole (SC)
|Chanti Kranthi Kiran
|BRS
|Narsapur
|Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy
|BRS
|Secunderabad Cantt (SC)
|Lasya Nanditha Sayanna
|BRS
|Chevella (SC)
|Kale Yadaiah
|BRS
|Boath (ST)
|Anil Jadhav
|BRS
|Bhadrachalam (ST)
|Dr Tellam Venkata Rao
|BRS
|Balkonda
|Prashanth Reddy Vemula
|BRS
|Malkajgiri
|Marri Rajashekar Reddy
|BRS
|Karimnagar
|Gangula Kamalakar
|BRS
|Nizamabad (Rural)
|Goverdhan Bajireddy
|BRS
|Ghanpur (SC)
|Kadiyam Srihari
|BRS
|Khairatabad
|Danam Nagender
|BRS
|Nizamabad (Urban)
|Mohammed Ali Shabbir
|Congress
|Kukatpalle
|Bandi Ramesh
|Congress
|Amberpet
|Kaleru Venkatesh
|BRS
|Lal Bahadur Nagar
|Devireddy Sudhir Reddy
|BRS
|Huzurabad
|Kaushik Reddy Padi
|BRS
|Quthbullapur
|KP Vivekananda
|BRS
|Gadwal
|Bandia Krishna Mohan Reddy
|BRS
|Koratla
|Kalvakuntla Sanjay
|BRS
|Alair
|Ilaiah Beerla
|Congress
|Sathupalle (SC)
|Matta Ragamayee
|Congress
|Bellampalli (SC)
|Gaddam Vinod
|Congress
|Chennur (SC)
|Gaddam Vivekanand
|Congress
|Madhira (SC)
|Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
|Congress
|Jukkal (SC)
|Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota
|Congress
|Medak
|Mynampally Rohith
|Congress
|Medchal
|Thotakura Vajresh Yadav
|Congress
|Jadcherla
|Anirudh Reddy Janampalli
|Congress
|Ramagundam
|Makkan Singh Raj Thakur
|Congress
|Manakondur (SC)
|Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana
|Congress
|Peddapalli
|Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao
|Congress
|Bodhan
|P Sudarshan Reddy
|Congress
|Choppadandi (SC)
|Medipally Sathyam
|Congress
|Kalwakurthy
|Narayan Reddy Kasireddy
|Congress
|Khammam
|Tummala Nageswara Rao
|Congress
|Asifabad (ST)
|Ajmera Shyam
|Congress
|Khanapur (ST)
|Vedma Bhojju
|Congress
|Aswaraopeta (ST)
|Adinaryana Jare
|Congress
|Devarakonda (ST)
|Balu Naik Nenavath
|Congress
|Kollapur
|Jupally Krishna Rao
|Congress
|Kodad
|Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy
|Congress
|Goshamahal
|Mohammed Abdul Azeem
|AIMIM
|Achampet (SC)
|Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna
|Congress
|Adilabad
|Payal Shanker
|BJP
|Ibrahimpatnam
|Nomula Dayanand
|BJP
|Bhongir
|Gudur Narayana Reddy
|BJP
|Armur
|Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy
|BRS
|Bhupalpelle
|Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy
|BRS
|Chandrayangutta
|Akbar Uddin Owaisi
|AIMIM
|Manthani
|Chandrupatla Sunil Reddy
|BJP
|Karwan
|Amar Singh
|BJP
|Bahadurpura
|Mohammed Mubeen
|AIMIM
|Charminar
|Mir Zulfeqar Ali
|AIMIM
|Malakpet
|Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala
|AIMIM
|Yakutpura
|Jaffar Hussain
|AIMIM
|Jubilee Hills
|Maganti Gopinath
|BRS
|Mahabubabad (ST)
|Dr Murali Naik Bhukya
|Congress
|Mahbubnagar
|Yennam Srinivas Reddy
|Congress
|Makhtal
|Vakiti Srihari
|Congress
|Huzurnagar
|Uttam Kumar Reddy
|Congress
|Narayanpet
|Chittem Parnika Reddy
|Congress
|Banswada
|Eanugu Ravinder Reddy
|Congress
|Jagtial
|Jeevan Reddy T
|Congress
|Dubbak
|Cheruku Srinivas Reddy
|Husnabad
|Ponnam Prabhakar
|Congress
|Mancherial
|Kokkirala Premsagar Rao
|Congress
|Warangal West
|Naini Rajender Reddy
|Congress
|Warangal East
|Konda Surekha
|Congress
|Kothagudem
|Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao
|CPI
|Maheswaram
|Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy
|BRS
|Jangaon
|Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
|BRS
|Wyra (ST)
|Madanlal Banoth
|BRS
Telangana Elections exit polls 2023
Exit polls predict a majority for Congress in the state, with Today’s Chanakya predicting 62-80 seats for the grand old party and Jan ki Baat predicting 48-64 seats. Polstrat, on the other hand, gave a more measured prediction on how many seats the Congress could win in Telangana.
Polstrat exit poll on Telangana said that the grand old party could win anywhere between 49-56 seats in the state. The polls predicted that the KCR-led BRS will give a close fight to the Congress whereas the BJP will struggle to make political inroads inside the state.
What happened in 2018 Telangana polls?
The Bharat Raksha Samithi bagged 88 seats whereas Congress emerged as the second largest party with 19 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 7 seats whereas the BJP could win only one seat in the state. The BJP won the Dubbak seat in the 2020 by-elections and the Huzurabad seat in the 2021 bypolls, taking its total seats in the state to 3.
