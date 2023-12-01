Telangana: Congress to disrupt KCR's third-term CM aspirations, shows Axis My India Exit Poll

The Congress party is poised for a dramatic comeback in Telangana, according to the latest exit poll conducted by Axis My India on Friday. This result, if confirmed by the official election results on December 3, will shatter Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) dream of a third consecutive term and will mark a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

The Congress party is projected to win a comfortable majority, securing between 63–73 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly. This translates to a significant swing from the 19 seats they won in the 2018 elections.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is expected to suffer a major setback, falling way short of the majority mark with projections ranging from 34 to 44 seats.

Predictions suggest that the Congress party is anticipated to sway the ballot with an impressive 42 per cent vote share in the upcoming elections. The BRS, in comparison, is expected to lag behind with a predicted 36 per cent.

“My number is 80+. It’s going to increase,” Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy told India Today after the Axis My India exit poll suggested an impressive win for the party.

As per the predictions, the BJP is likely to garner only 14 per cent of the total votes, resulting in a sparse win of 4 to 8 seats in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Similarly, independent candidates are projected to secure around 5 to 8 seats, backed by an 8 per cent vote share. The exit poll results were released a day after the state polling concluded on November 30, witnessing an impressive voter turnout of 70.60 per cent.

A voter turnout of 71.34 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

Munugode Assembly constituency recorded the highest, 91.89 per cent, voter turnout while Yakutpura segment recorded the lowest voter turnout with 39.64 per cent, the office of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Friday.

Also Read: JSW Group-MG Motor India deal: A new plant, local sourcing now on cards