‘Temples are not govt’s business’: Shashi Tharoor says wasn’t invited to Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration

Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said that temples are not the government’s job, public welfare, national security, inflation are. He also said that he has not been invited to the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration event on January 22 that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, other ministers and dignitaries.

Posting on social media, Tharoor said that by making the inauguration event of the Ram temple in Ayodhya such a big news story, the media is playing into the hands of those who want to milk political benefits from the Ram temple.

“Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya on January 22. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use. I also pointed out that by making such a major news story of the event, which has been known about for some time already, the media was playing into the hands of those who want to milk political benefit from the Ram Mandir while distracting the public from their governance failures. Temples are not the government’s business; unemployment, inflation, public welfare and national security are. But the media allows the temple to turn the focus away from those issues!,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor is the latest Opposition member to criticise the government’s involvement in the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. CPI(M) leaders, before Tharoor, turned down the invitation and slammed the BJP government for politicising religious matters.

“As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned, they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation. What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and others holding Constitutional positions," said CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, slamming the BJP government for “politicisation of the religious belief of the people”.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also criticised the government for “showing-off”. He said that he has Lord Ram in his heart and does not need to “show-off”. "If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right,” Sibal said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that they have sent the invitations to everyone but only those “called by Lord Ram” will come to the event.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi were also invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony or the consecration ceremony on January 22.

