‘Only those called by Lord Ram will come’: BJP, CPI(M)’s war of words over Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: BJP and CPI(M) exchanged barbs over the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The war of words happened after CPI(M) leaders said that they would not attend the inauguration over the politicisation of religious beliefs.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi told news agency ANI, “Invitations were sent to all but only those called by Lord Ram will come.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration has been turned into a state-sponsored event. "I've not told anybody anything so far. Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra was escorted by a VHP leader who came and gave me the invitation," Yechury said.

Yechury said that religion is a personal choice of every individual and that the party respects and safeguards the right of every individual to choose their particular form of faith. “As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned, they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation. What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and others holding Constitutional positions," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said, “This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which does not align with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event.”

CPI(M)’s senior leader Brinda Karat also said that they will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. She said that the BJP is connecting a religious programme with politics and the politicisation of a religious programme is not right.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also criticised CPI(M) over its decision to not attend the event. "Insulting Hindus, Hindutva and Hindu values seem to have become a part of the DNA of these people!! Babar is gone, Babri has turned dusty, the party's status has reached the abyss but still the mentality is the same, as if these are Babar's children... Ram is coming, desist from treason and you too come back," said Bansal in Hindi.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that he has Ram in his heart and does not need to “show-off”. "If Ram is in my heart and Ram has guided me throughout my journey, it means that I have done something right,” Sibal said.

