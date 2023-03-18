'There is talk in Pakistan that they too should have a PM like Modi': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the Holi milan function organised in Lucknow on Saturday, said that people in Pakistan are also craving for a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.

"There is no need to tell what kind of crisis both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing. Nowadays even in Pakistan, there is such talk that we should also have a Prime Minister like Modi ji," he said.

There is no need to tell what kind of crisis both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing. Nowadays even in Pakistan, there is such talk that we should also have a Prime Minister like Modiji: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/6GWZu72Efe — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

At the function, Singh also praised the Indian banking system and called the banks of India "very strong".

It is the result of reforms in banking that where the banks of developed countries of America and Europe are faltering, the banks of India are very strong, he said.

His remark comes after the global turmoil caused by the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Today record-breaking foreign investment is happening in India, said Singh in Lucknow. "You must have read in the newspaper that Apple's new factory is coming up in Karnataka. Earlier Apple used to do this work in China, now it will do it in India," he added.

Talking about investments in Uttar Pradesh, he said that there is talk of many investments coming in Uttar Pradesh everywhere.

"We know the UP government has received investment proposals of about Rs 35 lakh crore from the Global Investors Summit," he added.

The Union Minister is on a two-day visit in Lucknow. He will reportedly lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 353 projects worth Rs 1,450 crore for the state capital.

"Tomorrow, 18th March, I shall be reaching Lucknow on a two-day visit. Several development works will be inaugurated and foundation stones will be laid for infra projects at an event in the city. Looking forward to it," he tweeted on Friday.

