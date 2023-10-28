Those of Italy origin won't understand development done by Modi: BJP’s Amit Shah targets Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

In a veiled criticism of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a public address in Junnardeo, Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, remarked that a sibling pair whose "roots trace back to Italy" would struggle to comprehend the progress achieved by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to the public, Shah emphasised that the Indian populace can readily appreciate the advancements, including the construction of the Ram temple and the revocation of Article 370, achieved under the Modi government. He alleged that while the world commends India's growth, the Congress fails to acknowledge any positivity within the country.

Shah stated, "The brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) while roaming in poll-bound states keep asking what has been done (by the BJP-led Centre), but they won't be able to understand this (development) as their origin is in Italy. Those having their origin in India will clearly understand this."

Chhindwara is the stronghold of Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, who is contesting in the upcoming November 17 assembly elections.

"Rahul Baba used to comment that the BJP would merely talk about the temple (in Ayodhya) without revealing its consecration date. Now, observe that Modi ji has not only constructed the temple but has also announced the date of its consecration. Pay a visit there and seek blessings to find contentment," he remarked.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Chitrakoot, mentioned that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be ready soon and extended an invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22.

Shah also expressed that the people of Madhya Pradesh would be celebrating three Diwalis this year. Beyond the customary Festival of Lights, they would also celebrate the triumph of the BJP in the MP elections and the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"Not only is the (Ram) temple being constructed, but Modiji has also revoked Article 370 (granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir), abolished triple talaq, conducted air strikes and surgical strikes, initiated the moon mission, and provided 33 percent reservation to women, among other accomplishments," Shah elaborated.

Shah concluded by outlining several initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to uplift tribal communities over the past nine years.

"In a historic first, a tribal woman from Odisha (Droupadi Murmu) has assumed the role of the President of the country," he added.

While campaigning for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP-led central and state governments of prioritising business tycoons over the interests of the poor, middle class, and farmers. She has also criticised the government on issues of unemployment and inflation.

Rahul Gandhi has echoed similar criticisms of the government's policies.

