TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Parliament login ID was accessed from 3 places, including US: Sources

Amid the ongoing "cash-for-query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, sources privy to the matter told India Today that her Parliament login ID was not just accessed from Dubai, but also from New Jersey, United States, and Bengaluru.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Moitra had admitted to sharing her Parliament login ID and password with businessman Darshan Hiranandani to have someone in the latter's office type in the questions to be asked in Lok Sabha.

Sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), however, have now said that her login credentials were used from New Jersey and Bengaluru as well when the TMC MP was in Kolkata and then in Delhi on the same day.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had forwarded a complaint against the TMC member by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the allegation against Moitra to the speaker's office. The report, adopted by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of the businessman.

The TMC MP, however, has refuted the allegations against her, calling them "defamatory, false, baseless, and not supported by even a shred of evidence".

"Someone in Darshan Hiranandani's office typed the question, which I gave on the Parliament website. After putting the question, they would call me to inform, and I would read all the questions in one go as I am always busy in my constituency," Moitra told India Today earlier.

"After putting the question, an OTP (one-time password) comes on my mobile phone. I would give that OTP and only then is the question submitted. So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous," the TMC MP had said.

