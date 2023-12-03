Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress’ Sachin Pilot takes lead over BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta in new twist

Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023: Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is leading from the Tonk constituency, while BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta is trailing around noon on Sunday. Tonk is one of the key constituencies in the state, where Pilot had defeated his opponent from BJP, Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes, in the 2018 elections to secure the seat. But as per early estimates, things are back on track for Pilot after slipping away momentarily.

Pilot was confident of winning the seat. In the final day of his campaigning he had said that Congress is confident about its victory in the state and that their focus is on the development of Rajasthan.

However, the India Today-Axis My India has predicted a close contest between Congress and BJP – something that was evident in the early hours of counting. India Today-Axis My India predicted Congress bagging 42 per cent vote share in Rajasthan, while BJP grabbing 41 vote share. Other parties may get 17 per cent vote share, with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expected to grab 2 per cent vote share.

Voting in Rajasthan's Tonk seat was held recently with a voter turnout of 73.59 per cent.

Tonk has a total voter count of 2,46,700, of which 1,26,800 are male, 1,19,900 are female, and 4 voters are transgender. Tonk’s voting populace comprises Jat, Gurjar, Rajput, Mahajan, Mali, Brahmin and Muslim communities.

While Sachin Pilot secured a decisive win in the 2018 elections, the cold war between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has always been the prime focus of Rajasthan politics.

In the past 13 state assembly elections, Congress has won eight times while BJP has won five times.

Also read: Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023: India Today-Axis My India predicts close fight between Congress and BJP