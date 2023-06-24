Uddhav Thackeray seeks probe into PM CARES Fund amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility 'scam'

Amid the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against some persons close to Uddhav Thackeray's party in an alleged jumbo Covid facility scam, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief hit back at the Central agency and sought a probe into the PM CARES Fund.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also sought an investigation into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all of which were or are led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Thane, which were controlled by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund's main aim was to have a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister is the chairperson and members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Thackeray, while addressing party workers, dared the government to probe the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic, adding that the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were in place as the dire situation demanded that one go beyond rules to save the lives of citizens.

"We are not scared of any probe. And when you (government) want to probe, then you also probe Thane municipal corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur civic bodies," he said, as per news agency PTI.

Probe the PM CARES Fund as well, said Thackeray, adding that the PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. "Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe," Thackeray stated.

The Enforcement Directorate, earlier in the week, searched premises connected to persons reportedly close to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray, as well as the central purchase department of the BMC.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of a civic contract to a firm to operate a jumbo Covid treatment facility.

(With inputs from PTI)

