Hitachi Energy, BHEL, Siemens Energy, TARIL shares crash up to 12% on govt's latest move 

Shares of power equipment makers such as Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, Powerica, Siemens Energy, BHEL and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) crashed up to 12% on Friday amid a rally in the broader market (Sensex and Nifty).

GE Vernova shares crashed 12%, Hitachi Energy slipped 10%, Powerica fell 5%, Siemens Energy declined 6.23%, BHEL stock down 4% and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd shares slipped 5% in the afternoon session today.

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GE Vernova T&D shares crashed 12% to Rs 4321 today against the previous close of Rs 4823.95. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore. On similar lines, Hitachi Energy shares also slipped 10% to Rs 30,416 against the previous close of Rs 33,774. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

Shares of another power equipment maker Powerica hit its lower circuit of 5% to Rs 568.70. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 7197 crore. Siemens Energy stock declined 8% to Rs 3285 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 3548.90. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

BHEL shares too slipped 4.15% to Rs 384.30 today against the previous close of Rs 402.10 Market cap of BHEL fell to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

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Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd shares too slipped 5% to Rs 338 against the previous close of Rs 357.60. Market cap of the power equipment firm declined to Rs 10,196 crore.

Sentiment weakness in the power equipment stocks came after the government allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.

TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India) will be allowed to participate in the tenders, the order from the Ministry of Finance said, according to a Reuters report.

According to the report, the Ministry of Power had sought an exemption in January 2026 to allow companies with manufacturing facilities in India to participate in government tenders for critical power infrastructure projects.

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A Reuters report published in January said the government was considering broader relaxations for Chinese companies bidding for government contracts, reflecting easing of border tensions between the two countries.