WATCH! AAP supporters dance to 'Rinkiya ke papa' after defeating BJP in Delhi

After winning big in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrated in a big way in Uttar Pradesh. The workers danced to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's hit number ‘Rinkiya ke papa’.

The AAP workers and supporters wore garlands around their necks while they danced in the viral video. As Manoj Tiwari's song was played on the screen, the supporters cheered and clapped to the beat.

AAP's unit in UP tweeted the video and wrote, “We won.” The tweet also included the lyrics of the song. The post was a jibe at Manoj Tiwari's party BJP which has been ruling MCD for the last 15 years.

The AAP won 134 out of 250 wards in the MCD elections, 90 more seats compared to 2017. BJP on the other hand bagged 104 seats, 64 seats less than what they had won in 2017.

The BJP won three wards under Patparganj in the East Delhi assembly constituency which is held by Manish Sisodia. The names of the four wards under Patparganj constituency are Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali. BJP’s Renu Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh Negi, and Shashi Chandna won three wards while AAP’s Devender Kumar won Mayur Vihar Phase II.

BJP also won all of the seats in Satyendra Jain's constituency, which includes Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar, and Rani Bagh.

Exit polls had predicted an AAP landslide in Delhi MCD and a big loss for the BJP. However, results have shown that the saffron party still holds command when it comes to civic polls. Despite 15 years of rule and the AAP government in the city, the saffron party managed to hold the fort and win 104 seats, better than the poll projections.

The Congress came a distant third in the civic polls, won just nine, 19 seats less than what the party did in 2017. The Independents bagged three seats.

