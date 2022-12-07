MCD gets its first transgender councillor: Who is Bobi darling?

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bobi Kinnar or Bobi darling, as she is popularly known in her area, will be the first transgender councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Bobi won the Sultanpuri-A ward seat for AAP after defeating Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes. This is for the first time that the Delhi civic body will have a transgender representative.

Bobi, the AAP candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, wins. For the first time, MCD to have a member of the transgender community. #DelhiMCDElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/FfbE9g4Im1 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

All about Bobi

Bobi first contested for the MCD election in 2017 as an independent candidate. Bobi is the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee. She is known for her social work and extensive contribution towards educating children, women and people with disabilities. She was associated with the AAP since the Anna Hazare Movement of 2011.

After winning the elections, Bobi said: "I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area."

"I want to dedicate my victory to the people who worked so hard for me. I would like to thank everyone. Now I just have to work for development in my area," said Bobi, the AAP candidate from transgender community who won from Sultanpuri-A ward#DelhiMCDElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/Pg7fWhYMHL — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

AAP has won the civic body polls with 134 seats defeating BJP, which won 104 seats. BJP was ruling the civic body for 15 consecutive years. The Congress won 9 seats.

In the 2017 MCD polls, BJP won 181 seats of the total 272 wards, while AAP won 48 seats. The Congress captured only 30 seats.

